First Alert Forecast: Cool and Clear This Morning, Rain Returns This Afternoon

FRIDAY: Mostly clear in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. Rain chances 20% increasing to 40%. High 62F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will persist through morning with colder temperatures by sunrise. Mostly cloudy. Rain chances 40%. Low 45F. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain showers in the morning slowly exiting by the afternoon with cloudy conditions all day. Rain chances 40% lowering to 20% in the afternoon.. Winds NW 15-25 mph. High 54F.

SUNDAY: A cool day with a few sprinkles possible with clouds beginning to break in the afternoon. Rain chances 20%. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Low 43F. High 54F. Overnight wind chills close to freezing.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills in the morning will dip into the 30s with skies finally clearing by Mon/Tues and overnight temperatures dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Temps will attempt to rebound in the mid-week before more rain chances in the late week, with falling temps into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.