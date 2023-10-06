Family friend helps father, son escape from South Bend house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A family friend is being credited with helping a father and son escape from a house fire on South Bend’s west side early Friday morning.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of S. Chicago Street, which is located in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. According to officials, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

Our reporter on scene was told that the son, who was identified as an adult, smelled smoke and woke up his father, but they couldn’t get out through the front door. That’s reportedly when a family friend who was nearby at the time of the fire heard the commotion and helped both men out of the window.

The father was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while his son was reportedly treated on scene. No injuries were reported to firefighters.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

