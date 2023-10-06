Downtown South Bend embracing fall at this month’s First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend wants you to “fall” in love with the city’s downtown on Friday night!

You’re invited to make your way downtown to celebrate the season at this month’s “First Fridays.” The highlight of the event is an “Oktoberfest Block Party,” which will include live polka music, food, and a beer garden.

There will also be a “Pumpkin Palooza” at the South Bend Chocolate Cafe, with the first 200 visitors getting a free pumpkin to carve. For more information on the entertainment and activities planned for First Fridays, click here.

In addition to all the fall-related fun, attendees will also find an electric vehicle display in celebration of National Drive Electric Week. You’ll get a chance to get behind the wheel, experience EVs firsthand, and hear from local owners about the benefits of the vehicles.

If you’re trying to drive through downtown, S. Michigan Street will be closed between Washington Street to Jefferson Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Meanwhile, Jefferson will be closed from the Leighton Parking Garage entrance to Michigan Street from 1:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Officials say parking (on-street and in City-managed garages) is always free in downtown South Bend on nights and weekends. For more details on downtown parking options, click here.

