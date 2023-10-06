Court finds Indiana DCS in contempt for failing to produce documents in LaPorte County child murder case

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR/WNDU) - A judge has found the Indiana Department of Child Services in civil contempt after not producing documentation in connection to the torture and killing of 4-year-old Judah Morgan.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, a Hendricks County judge came down with the contempt decision on Thursday after DCS’s failure to obey discovery orders that would have required them to produce documents about Judah, who was killed by his parents.

Foster family told 16 News Now in 2022 that Judah lived with the family for several years as a result of kinship placement, starting from the time the child was an infant. The foster family said DCS ordered the return of the child to his biological parents.

Foster family attorneys claimed at a hearing last month that records that would be essential to the case, which DCS has in their possession, were not handed over, including, internal text messages, emails regarding Judah’s case, and records of mandated drug tests that should have been conducted for Judah’s biological parents.

WTHR reports that DCS testified it had not searched the director’s mailbox for emails regarding Judah, even as previous documents showed the current director and the department’s previous director both received emails regarding Judah. The judge presiding over the case said DCS’s own filings show that prior to August, DCS had only produced 122 of the 34,929 documents and emails.

Judah Morgan was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan in 2021.

The mugshot of Alan Morgan. (La Porte County Sheriff's Office)

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah back in November of last year, receiving a 70-year sentence. Alan took a plea deal to remove life without the possibility of parole as a possible sentence for his role in the death.

As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped, which included neglect of a dependent and animal cruelty.

The mugshot of Mary Yoder. (LaPorte County Jail)

Mary Yoder pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, as well as failing to report neglect or abuse on Aug. 11, 2023. She is due back in court for her sentencing on Nov. 1.

DCS has until Oct. 19 to produce all requested documents.

