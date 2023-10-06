Advertise With Us

1 person recovering after house fire on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is recovering from smoke inhalation after a house fire on South Bend’s west side early Friday morning.

The South Bend Fire Department was called around 2:54 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Chicago Street. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

The person who was injured was helped out of the window by a bystander while another person made it out of the house on their own. The injured person was then taken to the hospital.

The fire is currently under investigation.

