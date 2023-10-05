Advertise With Us

This is why nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants amid a major shortage

Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.
Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.(Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At a time when thousands of nurses are on strike to protest staffing shortages, many nursing schools are not able to accept hundreds of new students.

Not only is there a shortage of nurses in clinical settings, but there is also a problem with having enough nursing professors to teach them.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, more than 78,000 qualified applicants were turned away last year.

Even in schools that have enough nursing faculty members, there are often not enough clinical placements for existing students.

In hospitals, preceptors who train new nurses have strict limits on how many students they can supervise at a time.

Aggravating the existing shortage, many nurses were reportedly burned out during the pandemic and left the profession entirely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is putting more than $26 million into an effort to train more nursing faculty to help address the problem.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28 (Note: These mugshots are from previous bookings at...
2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect identify Purdue professor, say police withheld info
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
This stretch of Angela Blvd. near Eddy Street Commons sees a daily average of over 14,000...
Major changes coming to Angela Boulevard

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
South Bend Police's Strategic Focus Unit recovered six pounds of meth at a crime scene on Sept....
South Bend PD credits Strategic Focus Unit on recent drug busts
Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise