South Bend PD credits Strategic Focus Unit on recent drug busts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is crediting one of its special branches for numerous arrests in multiple investigations.

South Bend Police’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) has been rather busy lately, giving chase in three separate criminal investigations in the last eight days, but say all these are a ‘fraction of what’s being investigated by the Strategic Focus Unit.’

Last week, police said two arrests were made after officers told us the suspects were throwing drugs from the vehicle during the pursuit.

On Tuesday, the Strategic Focus Unit arrested three suspects after being informed that suspects involved with a crime outside the city would be traveling through South Bend.

Just yesterday, police found more than 20 pounds of drugs, five guns, and $20,000 in cash after obtaining a search warrant.

Formed in 2016 in a consolidation of other units, the goal for the Strategic Focus Unit is fighting gun and gang violence in South Bend.

With local, state, and federal partners, the SFU is the tip of the spear for South Bend Police regarding these criminal activities.

“Whether it’s undercover drug investigations, plain clothes work, being proactive responding to community and anonymous tips, and developing information on us, whether it’s happening in the city of South Bend, but if individuals are creating harm in our community if we have to go to Elkhart, we’re going to Elkhart, if we have to go to Indianapolis, we’ll go there,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend Police’s Strategic Focus Unit.

Police tell us that there’s been nearly a 50% reduction in shooting victims in 2023 compared to this time last year, and part of that is due to the preemptive work by the Strategic Focus Unit.

“We work with our community partners, whether it’s through GVI, Group Violence Intervention, Michiana Crime Stoppers, but working with the community on combating this, and part of that is over the past couple weeks, we’ve been very proactive; the officers assigned to the Strategic Focus Unit, but all the men and women at South Bend PD play a role in what we’ve been doing to take illegal guns and drugs off the streets,” Dombrowski said.

The SFU says these types of cases come in waves, making six arrests in the last week, with each suspect related to guns, drugs, or both.

“I think whether the amount of drugs, and we’re talking about serious drugs here, it is fentanyl, synthetic pills, cocaine, even some marijuana, we’ve had a lot of different violence associated with drugs, someone is profiting from that, somebody is being addicted, somebody knows someone who has been affected by drugs in an illegal way, so there’s that ripple effect, and some people are profiting from people’s pain and misery, and this is what we need to try and do to hold those people accountable,” Dombrowski said.

While this unit’s recent successes are impressive, they can’t do it alone. If you have any information on active cases or crimes related to illicit drugs or violence, South Bend Police ask you to submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Lt. Dombrowski also oversees South Bend Police’s Real-Time Crime Center.

Dombrowski added that overseeing these units and their officers is an honor.

According to SouthBendin.Gov, under the Reorganization of the South Bend Police Department, the Strategic Focus Unit works to “Place a greater emphasis on crime prevention, analysis, and problem-solving a new Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) was established. Reporting to the Operations Division Chief, it incorporates relevant functions previously spread across the organization. SFU will also enhance South Bend’s efforts to address gun violence and be the central operations point for the Group Violence Intervention (GVI).”

