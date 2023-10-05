South Bend man facing drug charges after police chase leads to arrest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation that police say is centered on reducing gun violence and drug activity in the city.

Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to their investigation around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Linden Avenue and Chicago Street.

The vehicle did not stop and led officers on a chase that ultimately ended in the area of Walnut Street and Huron Street. Verrhontez Williams, 38, was taken into custody afterwards.

Through additional follow-ups and search warrants, police say officers recovered more than 20 pounds of suspected drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. They also recovered five firearms and $20,000 cash.

Williams was arrested on multiple preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, dealing/possessing meth, dealing/possessing cocaine, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Williams was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

