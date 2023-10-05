South Bend man facing drug charges after police chase leads to arrest

Verrhontez Williams
Verrhontez Williams(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation that police say is centered on reducing gun violence and drug activity in the city.

Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to their investigation around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Linden Avenue and Chicago Street.

The vehicle did not stop and led officers on a chase that ultimately ended in the area of Walnut Street and Huron Street. Verrhontez Williams, 38, was taken into custody afterwards.

Through additional follow-ups and search warrants, police say officers recovered more than 20 pounds of suspected drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. They also recovered five firearms and $20,000 cash.

Williams was arrested on multiple preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, dealing/possessing meth, dealing/possessing cocaine, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Williams was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish football team is on the road this weekend, but you can still get great food and experience the Fighting Irish atmosphere at Legends of Notre Dame!

News

Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Millersburg man was flown to the hospital after police say he was ejected from a farm tractor that was hit by a semi-truck in LaGrange County on Tuesday.

Indiana

IMPD confirms the missing monkey has been found safe.

Missing pet monkey captured in Indianapolis after night on the loose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The search for the monkey, named “Momo,” began Wednesday night after he escaped from a home in a neighborhood on the city’s east side.

Latest News

News

Missing pet monkey on the loose in Indianapolis

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

National Depression Screening Day: Preventing Teen Suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kent Laudeman, the director of United Health Services Suicide Prevention Center, talks about the importance of having conversations with teens about suicide.

News

The MPHPL has reopened its Granger location after a 10 month construction period.

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library’s Granger branch reopens after 10 months of renovations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The library is back and better than ever with a newly-revamped kids and teen area!

News

Harris branch library kids room bringing educational entertainment

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Newly revamped 'Teen Room' at the Harris branch library in Granger

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Grab the rain gear. Rain all day Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Cooler air arrives behind Thursday’s rain. Weekend highs will stay in the lower 50s.