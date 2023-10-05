Pod of Gold: Talking halfway point of Irish season heading into Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another week, another undefeated opponent, another night game. And another episode of Pod of Gold as we break down No. 10 Notre Dame football (5-1) vs. No. 25 Louisville (5-0). Kickoff Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie take us through the final dramatic moments at Duke from the Wallace Wade Stadium sidelines, talk about the emergence of tight end Mitchell Evans and “freakin” Rico Flores Jr.

And when will QB Sam Hartman throw his first interception since the Gasparilla Bowl? He’s had his struggles against the Cardinals.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

