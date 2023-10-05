National Depression Screening Day: Preventing Teen Suicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the age of hormones and bullying... and worst of all, it’s the hardest time to talk to your parents.

Teenagers can feel like they’re going through it all alone, even though we’ve all been there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one in three teenage girls have thought about suicide. That number only grows larger when it comes to experiencing feelings of sadness and hopelessness. Over half of teen and almost one-third of teen boys girls say they’ve felt those feelings.

So how do you know when your child is having more than just a bad day?

According to the Mental Health Association, symptoms of depression include:

A persistent sad, anxious or “empty” mood

Sleeping too little or too much

Reduce appetite and weight loss, or increased appetite and weight gain

Restlessness or irritability

Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

Fatigue or loss of energy

Thoughts of death or suicide

The warning signs of suicide include:

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill themselves, searching online or buying the means

Talking about feeling hopeless

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

Like a lot of mental health concerns, the symptoms can seem vague or even common for someone in their teenage years. The important thing to remember is that a prolonged period of these symptoms lasting two weeks or longer is a sign your child needs help.

The Director of United Health Services Suicide Prevention Center, Kent Laudeman, stopped by 16 Morning News Now to talk about the signs and why talking to your teen matters so much.

The center is holding a Race to Save Lives-Walk for Hope event at Howard Park in South Bend this Saturday. To sign up for the race or learn more about the center, you can head to their Facebook page or website.

