Missing pet monkey captured in Indianapolis after night on the loose

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Monkey business has come to an end for police officers in Indianapolis after a loose pet monkey was captured Thursday morning.

According to our sister station WTHR, the search for the monkey, named “Momo,” began Wednesday night after he escaped from a home in a neighborhood on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) shared a post on social media just after 11:10 a.m. Thursday saying Momo was captured safely. “That was more than enough monkey business for us,” police said in the post.

Police said they’ve received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, Momo Is a patas monkey, which is commonly found on the grasslands of Africa. They are well-known as the fastest primate on land, capable of running over 30 mph.

Before Momo was safely captured, a crew at WTHR captured him running past them:

