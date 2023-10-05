Mishawaka Penn Harris library’s Granger location reopens after 10 months of renovations

Granger, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a familiar place with a new look that returned to Granger earlier this week. The Mishawaka Penn Harris Public library opened its Harris location on Monday, after a nearly 10-month remodeling period and a three-month closure.

The remodeling helps to give the nearly 20-year-old building a more modernized look. Some of the newly revamped areas include the adult section, which gives a nice, clean, and comfy space to get your work done.

Or there is the teen room, which has nearly doubled in size, creating more entertainment options for the teens. There are gaming systems, computer stations, board games, and open space to get work done.

It was important for officials to keep the teens engaged during that important transitional period.

“Really trying to go all out for our teens,” said Dena Wargo, Director of Operations for the MPHPL. “In hopes of keeping them connected during the time in between being a child and an adult. Sometimes we can lose that audience, so we’re really trying to put forth the initiative to keep them engaged with our library.”

And for the parents who want some more indoor fun for their children, the Harris location has added more to its kids’ area.

From the treehouse to the picture book room, and the newly dedicated open space for different classes and programs! There’s also iPad’s and computers ready to go for the kids to play learning games and activities.

MPHPL also offers an abundance of different resources both physical and online, to help provide its members with a variety of options.

As well as programs for people of all ages to engage with at the library.

For a list of the libraries resources and programs click here.

The Harris-Branch hours are listed below:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10 AM–8 PM

Friday: 10 AM–6 PM

Saturday: 10 AM–5 PM

Sunday, Wednesday: Closed

