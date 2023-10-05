Mishawaka honors ‘Milan Miracle’ coach Marv Wood with statue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Marvin’s Garden is more than a stop on the Monopoly board.

It’s now a “park place” in Mishawaka.

Dedication ceremonies were held Thursday for a new park honoring the late Marv Wood.

Wood’s life is what movies are made of. He inspired the film, Hoosiers. As a coach, Wood made the 1954 Milan High School basketball team the smallest school to ever win Indiana’s single-class state basketball tournament.

“Marv was a simple, decent man with a servant’s heart, strong work ethic, and impeccable values,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood. “And that not only impacted his family and his friends but legendary teams, multitudes of kids, and communities here and around the State of Indiana.”

Wood moved to Mishawaka in 1969 and remained here until his death in 1999. The house he lived in can be seen from the park property.

Wood’s wife Mary Lou, and some of the members of the 1954 championship team were on hand as a bigger-than-life sculpture of Wood was dedicated.

There’s also a companion sculpture that freezes a magic moment in time and provides insight into Wood’s personality.

“So, the story that we’re trying to tell here, is before the state finals, the coach told the players, relax, okay, it’s basketball. We’ll measure the rim, it’s 10-foot just like in our Milan gym. The free throw line is 15 feet,” said sculptor David Layman.

Marvin’s Garden is off Cedar Street on the south side of the St. Joseph River.

