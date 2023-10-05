Advertise With Us

Michigan Reconnect Program now open to students 21 and up

By Marz Anderson and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING (WNDU) - New information out of Michigan, where young adults ages 21 through 24 who have put off going to college can now consider getting a degree tuition-free.

According to our sister station at WILX, Michiganders in this age bracket can get an associate degree or skill certificate without paying for it. The Michigan Reconnect Program lowered the minimum qualification age from 25 to 21.

Jamie Jacobs with the Michigan College Access Network says the goal of the program is to help students gain credentials for jobs offering higher pay, in hopes of improving their communities.

“And we have folks that are then more likely to civically engage, more like to vote, more likely to volunteer. There is a direct correlation between an individual’s education and the community they live in’s benefit from that opportunity,” Jacobs said.

“Reconnect is changing people’s lives, it’s already made a real difference for tens of thousands of Michiganders. And with today’s expansion over 350,000 more are able to pursue,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Applications are now open for the Reconnect program. Those ages 21 to 24 who are interested have until November of 2024 to apply.

