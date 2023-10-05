Michiana Eats: Lucky’s

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a Thai restaurant in Elkhart that’s known for its strong flavors and family ties.

Lucky’s has been a staple in the community since 1997. The family-owned restaurant now serves Thai, Cambodian, and Chinese food after getting its start with donuts!

“My parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lucky’s, they’ve been running it for about 26 years, since I’ve been in my mom’s belly,” said Simontha Kao. “I remember growing up in the restaurant my whole life, basically just running around, grabbing candy, and eating donuts.”

While they don’t serve the donuts anymore, there are plenty of other amazing options on the menu! 16 News Now sample the peanut curry noodles and Thai cashew chicken. You can check out the deliciousness for yourself in the video above!

“I’ve been visiting and eating here for years, probably since they opened,” one customer told 16 News Now. “This is Elkhart’s hidden gem, it’s just delicious.”

Lucky’s is located at 700 W Bristol Street. For a look at the menu, click here! You can also follow Lucky’s on Facebook.

Lucky’s is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

