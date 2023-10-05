Michiana Eats: Lucky’s

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a Thai restaurant in Elkhart that’s known for its strong flavors and family ties.

Lucky’s has been a staple in the community since 1997. The family-owned restaurant now serves Thai, Cambodian, and Chinese food after getting its start with donuts!

“My parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lucky’s, they’ve been running it for about 26 years, since I’ve been in my mom’s belly,” said Simontha Kao. “I remember growing up in the restaurant my whole life, basically just running around, grabbing candy, and eating donuts.”

While they don’t serve the donuts anymore, there are plenty of other amazing options on the menu! 16 News Now sample the peanut curry noodles and Thai cashew chicken. You can check out the deliciousness for yourself in the video above!

“I’ve been visiting and eating here for years, probably since they opened,” one customer told 16 News Now. “This is Elkhart’s hidden gem, it’s just delicious.”

Lucky’s is located at 700 W Bristol Street. For a look at the menu, click here! You can also follow Lucky’s on Facebook.

Lucky’s is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Law

County settles with Juday Creek homeowners after salt found in groundwater on Thursday, Oct. 5,...

County settles with Juday Creek homeowners after salt found in groundwater

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
The groundwater showed excessive chloride levels around the time the county operated a nearby highway garage where road salt was stored.

Education

Brooklyn Davis, recently teamed up with her former 6th-grade teacher, Shelby Beasley, who is...

Former student and principal collaborate to create mural at Buchanan Middle School

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Erika Jimenez
When Beasley reached out to Davis on Facebook with the idea of creating a mural for the school, Davis didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation. The masterpiece now adorns the media center at Buchanan Middle School.

News

Elkhart moves forward with $5M investment in old Pierre Moran Mall

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Former student and principal collaborate to create inspiring mural at Buchanan Middle School

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

County reaches settlement with Juday Creek homeowners

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Mishawaka honors 'Milan Miracle' coach Marv Wood

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Michiana Eats: Lucky’s

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Chief Judge Robert R. Altice, Judge Terry A. Crone and Judge Elizabeth F. Tavitas at Notre Dame...

Appeal on wheels travels to Notre Dame Law School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natacha Casal
Law students at the University of Notre Dame were given the opportunity to watch a oral argument Thursday, presented by Appeals on Wheels. Chief Judge Robert A. Altice, Judge Terry A. Crone and Judge Elizabeth F. Tavitas also answered questions from the students after the hearing.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain ending tonight; Showers stick around through Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Cooler air arrives behind Thursday’s rain. Weekend highs will stay in the lower 50s.