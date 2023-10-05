Make sure you are registered to vote

Advertise With Us

Oct. 5, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nov. 7 election will be here soon and because of that St. Joseph County legislators have encouraged voters to register or check their voting status by the Oct. 10 deadline.

“It’s important for Hoosiers to go out and make their voices heard by voting,” said State Rep. Dale DeVon. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to vote to make sure they fulfill their civic duty.”

State Rep. Jake Teshka said Hoosiers can visit IndianaVoters.com and quickly access a link to register to vote or check their voter registration record. The state’s website also provides voters with local polling locations and who’s on their ballot.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 10. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 11. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

