Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A major format change at two radio stations here in Michiana has surprised a lot of listeners.

Sound Management flipped Classic Hits “Throwback 102.3″ to Adult R&B “The New 102.3,” and “Mix 106.3″ changed from an R&B format to a Christian information station.

Simply put, Partnership Radio sold “Mix 106.3″ to VCY America, which promptly flipped that station to their Christian network. And Sound Management saw an opportunity and changed it to become Michiana’s home for R&B and old school.

Godfather Gino J was on the new 102.3 Thursday afternoon, playing the old school R&B music he’s long been known for. That’s a relief to his many listeners who tuned in to “Mix 106.3″ last month expecting to hear the Godfather and instead found a Christian information broadcast with biblical teaching, sacred music, live call-in programs, news, and commentary.

Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on Sept. 24. On Monday, he began broadcasting at 102.3.

The Godfather is thankful he’s able to continue broadcasting the format he launched in Michiana decades ago, fueled by his passion for good R&B music.

“I used to put a cable wire on the radio so you could get WBMX out of Chicago, cause we really didn’t have an R&B station here, and my whole purpose to that was just to listen to music I’d never heard before because you get tired of hearing the same music,” he said.

DJ Gino isn’t remotely disgruntled about the abrupt format change at 106.3 and his move across town.

“Mix 106 did a lot of good things for the community, and I’m very thankful for them for making me who I am,” he said.

If Godfather Gino J left 106.3 and moved to 102.3 back in the day, it might have taken a while for his audience to find him. That’s not the case anymore. The Godfather is getting the word out on a plethora of social media platforms.

“You can find me on Facebook of course, Godfather Gino J.,” he said. “And of course, our Facebook page here at 102.3, the new mix. And for your radio dial, dial to 102.3.”

While R&B is still alive in Michiana, Godfather Gino J is saddened that not all his crosstown colleagues were able to make the transition to 102.3 after 106.3 changed ownership.

16 News Now spoke with employees at 106.3 who described seeing colleagues sobbing in their cars after the sale became final and their employment ended.

For their part, the staff at the new 102.3 is optimistic as they get the word out about their new old school format.

