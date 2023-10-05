Advertise With Us

LSU’s Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer at 22 years old, family says

LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
By Jacques Doucet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

The LSU football team shared the announcement on Wednesday along with Brooks’ family, Our Lady of the Lake Health, and the school’s athletic department.

“The Brooks family, LSU Athletics, and Our Lady of the Lake Health announced today that Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma,” the announcement read.

Last month, the family said the 22-year-old had emergency surgery to remove a large brain tumor.

“Doctors successfully removed the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results,” the family statement read at that time.

Representatives with Our Lady of the Lake Health called the surgery extensive but said Brooks has been working through it.

“For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal. “Greg’s speech and ability to communicate has been impacted. He is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, but he will face months of intensive rehabilitation.”

Doctors said the surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread.

“As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer,” O’Neal said. “He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

To help cover expenses resulting from his illness, the Tiger Athletic Foundation has launched the Greg Brooks Victory Fund.

“Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV. “Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund.”

Brooks is a graduate student from Harvey, Louisiana, and attended West Jefferson High School. He played three seasons at Arkansas, before transferring to LSU before the 2022 season.

He was one of LSU’s top leaders this year and was named a team captain before the season began.

During the Tigers’ preseason work in August, Brooks had missed practice time with what he described to be vertigo.

