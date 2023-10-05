Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is on the road this weekend, but you can still get great food and experience the Fighting Irish atmosphere at Legends of Notre Dame, which is right in the stadium parking lot!

Seth VanderLaan, director of culinary experience at Notre Dame, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the restaurant, which reopened earlier this year after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren, Josh, and Chef Seth were also joined by Sinai Vespie, executive pastry chef for Notre Dame’s Three Leaf Catering. Chef Sinai is a bit of a celebrity after winning the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship last year!

She showed off some of the “legendary” desserts that you’ll find on the menu at Legends! You can check them out for yourself in the video above!

For a look the full menu at Legends, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Celebrating National Taco Day with Franky’s Tacos!

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant's owner showed Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, and Martin Lowrimore the secret to a great taco by taking them inside their food truck!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Moser’s Austrian Cafe

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Moser’s Austrian Cafe is known as a destination in New Carlisle. If you’re driving through town, you have to stop there.

Food

Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Executive Chef Krystal Wesley talked about wine pairings and showed us some of the amazing options you can try this weekend.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Tropicana Ice Cream Shop

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tropicana’s new Elkhart ice cream shop is located at 160 Easy Shopping Place.

Food

Healthier tailgate food options for Ohio State-Notre Dame game

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Brittany Hawkey, executive chef from Martin’s Super Markets, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to go over some healthier food options for the big game this weekend.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Flat Rock Grill

Michiana Eats: Flat Rock Grill

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
How does a massive smash burger sound? Maybe some smoked gouda pasta, or even a homemade cheesecake? You can find it all at the Flat Rock Grill in Edwardsburg!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.