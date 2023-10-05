Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is on the road this weekend, but you can still get great food and experience the Fighting Irish atmosphere at Legends of Notre Dame, which is right in the stadium parking lot!

Seth VanderLaan, director of culinary experience at Notre Dame, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the restaurant, which reopened earlier this year after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren, Josh, and Chef Seth were also joined by Sinai Vespie, executive pastry chef for Notre Dame’s Three Leaf Catering. Chef Sinai is a bit of a celebrity after winning the Food Network Halloween Baking Championship last year!

She showed off some of the “legendary” desserts that you’ll find on the menu at Legends! You can check them out for yourself in the video above!

For a look the full menu at Legends, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.