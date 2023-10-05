Irish working to clean up penalties after getting called for season-high against Duke

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coming off its comeback win over Duke, Notre Dame has a lot to clean up before another top-25 matchup in Louisville this weekend.

The Irish offense stalled for the entire second and third quarters — and most of the first and fourth — after the opening drive and until the final heroic drive between Sam Hartman and Audric Estimé.

The penalties were the biggest problem, as the Irish had a season-high 12 of them for 70 yards.

“We gotta be on the page, gotta communicate better,” said offensive lineman Blake Fisher. “It happens, but it can’t happen. And it won’t happen anymore. It’s something that we’ll get fixed.”

According to Mike Berardino from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame is currently 72nd out of 133 FBS teams in fewest penalty yards per game (53.3) and 82nd in average penalties incurred (6.5). It’s a notable step back from head coach Marcua Freeman’s first season, when the Irish ranked 24th and tied for 15th in those categories.

The Irish will look to improve that in their third straight game against a ranked opponent on Saturday. Kickoff at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ABC.

