Irish gearing up for another tough road trip at Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another week means another primetime matchup for the Notre Dame football team, as the Fighting Irish are in the midst of playing four straight night games in a row.

They’re hitting the road again this weekend for night game number three at Louisville.

This is a bigger game than many anticipated earlier in the season, much like Duke last week. The Cardinals haven’t had the toughest schedule to start the season, but they’re 5-0 and ranked 25th in the nation.

“It doesn’t take long to watch film to understand why they’re 5-0,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. “It’s another night game. It’ll be a great atmosphere and a great opportunity. They have an explosive offense, an experienced quarterback. Defensively, I think they’re really sound. They’ve got two corners that are physical and aggressive. It’ll present a challenge for our program, and we’ve gotta have a great week of preparation and get ready for Saturday night.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s top-25 tilt at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. We will break down everything you need to know ahead of the game on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs Friday night at 7 p.m.

