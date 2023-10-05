Greatest Chefs of Michiana heading to Four Winds Casino in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Who’s the best cook in Michiana? That question will be settled later this month.

The 12th annual “Greatest Chefs of Michiana” is happening Thursday, Oct. 19, at Four Winds Casino Hotel-Resort in South Bend.

The fundraiser kicks off at 6 p.m., and money raised will go toward families and individuals in need through the YMCA of Michiana. Local celebrities will pair the area chefs to create a new dish to serve at the chef’s restaurant this month, and at the event.

Those in attendance can buy votes for their favorite team before and at the event.

