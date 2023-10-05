Advertise With Us

Greatest Chefs of Michiana heading to Four Winds Casino in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Who’s the best cook in Michiana? That question will be settled later this month.

The 12th annual “Greatest Chefs of Michiana” is happening Thursday, Oct. 19, at Four Winds Casino Hotel-Resort in South Bend.

The fundraiser kicks off at 6 p.m., and money raised will go toward families and individuals in need through the YMCA of Michiana. Local celebrities will pair the area chefs to create a new dish to serve at the chef’s restaurant this month, and at the event.

Those in attendance can buy votes for their favorite team before and at the event.

You can vote for your favorite team by clicking here.

