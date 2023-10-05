Former student and principal collaborate to create mural at Buchanan Middle School

Buchanan, Mich. (WNDU) - Brooklynn Davis, recently teamed up with her former 6th-grade teacher, Shelby Beasley, who is now the principal at Buchanan Middle for a project that sits at the heart of the school.

When Beasley reached out to Davis on Facebook with the idea of creating a mural for the school, Davis didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation. The masterpiece now adorns the media center at Buchanan Middle School.

The mural, which took a dedicated effort spanning three days to complete, captures the essence of the school’s spirit and values. At its forefront, the mural proudly displays the school’s motto: “Be Bold, Be Your Best, Be a Buck, and Most Importantly, Be Kind.”

What makes this project truly special is the collaborative effort that went into its design and execution. Davis, though the creative force behind the mural, worked closely with current students who eagerly contributed their ideas.

“So, this mural is in our media center at Buchanan Middle School and this is the heart of our building. We have our own news station here too and every single day the news crew signs off with ‘Be Bold, Be Your Best, Be a buck and Most Importantly Be Kind’ and so our students worked with Brookynn and came up with this idea to include antlers and trees because we kind of say welcome to the woods around here because we are the bucks and it just came together beautifully,” said Beasley.

Davis expressed her pride in the project’s outcome, “I love working with the kids so anything that’s for kids, students I really love to do. So, I plan to continue to make murals in schools all over.”

Davis also has a mural displayed at Riley High School.

This mural serves as a daily reminder to the students to embrace their motto and be bold, be their best, be proud to be a buck, and, above all, be kind.

