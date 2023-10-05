First Alert Forecast: Grab the rain gear. Rain is expected Thursday

First Alert Forecast: Grab the ☂️. LIVE 16 Doppler Max & Futuretrak on 16 Morning News Now 5-7 AM. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/4AOlVYvzS9 — WNDU (@16NewsNow) October 5, 2023

THURSDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning and afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rainfall may reach over 1 inch.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 62F. Low 46F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills by Saturday morning will make it feel like the mid & upper 30s across Michiana. Scattered lake effect rain showers will be around Saturday and Sudnay. Highs will stay in the 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.