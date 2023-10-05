Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Grab the rain gear. Rain is expected Thursday

Cooler air arrives behind Thursday’s rain. Weekend highs will stay in the lower 50s.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning and afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rainfall may reach over 1 inch.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 62F. Low 46F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills by Saturday morning will make it feel like the mid & upper 30s across Michiana. Scattered lake effect rain showers will be around Saturday and Sudnay. Highs will stay in the 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

