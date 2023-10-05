Eye doctor will be inducted into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual South Bend Community Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Banquet is happening on October 10.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the accomplishments of those who have made significant contributions to our community.

One of the inductees is Dr. Steve Gerber, who has practiced medicine at Advanced Ophthalmology of Michiana for 30 years.

He also provides free eye exams and glasses to those in need.

“People come in with broken glasses and no glasses. It’s great to have a skill that other people need that you feel you get so much joy from helping others out...I do a lot of work with Center for the Homeless, the Sister Maura Brannick Clinic and Hope Ministries doing free eye exams for people because people don’t have access to health care. They don’t have access to eye exams and it’s a pretty critical thing you need to read a book, to make a job application and just so many things that stem from that, and if you can’t see, you can’t do any of that,” said Gerber.

Gerber is also a part of the Kindness to Prevent Blindness program.

“We go to schools and we do eye exams for kids and give them two pairs of glasses at school, which a lot of kids don’t make it to the doctor after they fail a vision screening,” said Gerber.

Gerber said he is excited to be recognized.

“It’s very exciting. It’s kind of a neat honor. I’m looking forward to it. A little nervous but it’s nice for people to recognize when you make the contribution,” he said.

Gerber also teaches and does lectures, and is a volunteer tennis coach at Penn High School.

The dinner and awards ceremony is at the Century Center.

