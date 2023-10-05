Elkhart moves forward with $5M investment in old Pierre Moran Mall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart has apparently moved to purchase at least portions of the old Pierre Moran Mall.

Minutes from a meeting held on Saturday, Sept. 25, indicate the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission approved $5,100,000 to buy lots one, three, five, and six of what is now known as Woodland Crossing.

Commissioners also set aside $3,000,000 for property surveys and closing costs.

The meeting minutes also indicate that Goodwill and Heart City are partners in the project.

When did the mall open?

The Pierre Moran Mall officially opened its doors in ‘71, after existing as a loose collection of stores for years prior.

In ‘85, developers toted the addition of a Target store at the mall calling it the “Store of the Future.” The remodeling cost was footed by the mall owners, and the store employed around 200 people when it eventually opened.

At the time, officials said that there would be “nothing like it” in the several surrounding counties.

Pierre Moran Mall was later rebranded as Woodland Crossing in 2006.

