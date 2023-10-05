Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County

(Gray)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Millersburg man was flown to the hospital after police say he was ejected from a farm tractor that was hit by a semi-truck in LaGrange County on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 11:55 a.m. on County Road 600 West just north of U.S. 20. Police say the semi was passing several other vehicles while heading south on County Road 600 West when it hit a John Deere farm tractor that was attempting to pull into a private drive.

The driver of the tractor, a Millersburg man, was reportedly ejected from it. Police say the semi ended up rolling onto its side.

The tractor driver was flown to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi, a Syracuse man, was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

IMPD confirms the missing monkey has been found safe.

Missing pet monkey captured in Indianapolis after night on the loose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The search for the monkey, named “Momo,” began Wednesday night after he escaped from a home in a neighborhood on the city’s east side.

News

Missing pet monkey on the loose in Indianapolis

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

National Depression Screening Day: Preventing Teen Suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kent Laudeman, the director of United Health Services Suicide Prevention Center, talks about the importance of having conversations with teens about suicide.

News

The MPHPL has reopened its Granger location after a 10 month construction period.

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library’s Granger branch reopens after 10 months of renovations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The library is back and better than ever with a newly-revamped kids and teen area!

Latest News

News

Harris branch library kids room bringing educational entertainment

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Newly revamped 'Teen Room' at the Harris branch library in Granger

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Grab the rain gear. Rain is expected Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Cooler air arrives behind Thursday’s rain. Weekend highs will stay in the lower 50s.

News

MPHPL Harris library reopens after 10 months of renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

The Director of United Health Services Suicide Prevention Center, Kent Laudeman, speaking about...

Suicide Prevention Tips & Walk

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago