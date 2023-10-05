Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Millersburg man was flown to the hospital after police say he was ejected from a farm tractor that was hit by a semi-truck in LaGrange County on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 11:55 a.m. on County Road 600 West just north of U.S. 20. Police say the semi was passing several other vehicles while heading south on County Road 600 West when it hit a John Deere farm tractor that was attempting to pull into a private drive.

The driver of the tractor, a Millersburg man, was reportedly ejected from it. Police say the semi ended up rolling onto its side.

The tractor driver was flown to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi, a Syracuse man, was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

