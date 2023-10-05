County settles with Juday Creek homeowners after salt found in groundwater

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County has reached salt-related settlements with 14 more homeowners in the Juday Creek subdivision in Granger.

The groundwater there showed excessive chloride levels around the time the county operated a nearby highway garage where road salt was stored.

Under the settlements, affected homeowners will each receive a one-time payment of $6,500. They’ll also be given the opportunity to file for specific salt-related damages up to $19,500.

The county has agreed to install reverse osmosis filtration systems in affected homes, and it will continue to monitor water quality.

The highway garage off Cleveland Road will be demolished next summer.

