Advertise With Us

Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Accused of shooting and killing his father at age 11, an unearthed family secret clears a man's name decades later. Reporter: Brooke Buford, Video: Ben Gauthier
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022.

The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Middlebury teen who died in Toll Road crash is identified
Rev. Robert Dowd, C.S.C., University of Notre Dame president-elect
Notre Dame names Rev. Robert Dowd as next president
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of...
2 injured in shooting on Miami Street
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Expect wet roads Tuesday AM as rain and snow arrive
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl