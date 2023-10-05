Advertise With Us

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28 (Note: These mugshots are from previous bookings at...
2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect identify Purdue professor, say police withheld info
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
This stretch of Angela Blvd. near Eddy Street Commons sees a daily average of over 14,000...
Major changes coming to Angela Boulevard

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Indiana’s ‘Appeals on Wheels’ program makes visit to Notre Dame Law School
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County