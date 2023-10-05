‘Appeals on Wheels’ travels to Notre Dame Law School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Law students at the University of Notre Dame were given the opportunity to watch an oral argument presented by Appeals on Wheels Thursday afternoon.

Appeals on Wheels is part of the Court of Appeals of Indiana, which is an award-winning civics education outreach program. Real-life cases are used and presented just as they would in a courtroom. After the hearing, students were able to engage with judges and attorneys and ask questions about their profession.

Judge Terry A. Crone is a Notre Dame graduate and said it was very fulfilling for the amount of students that participated.

“Very gratifying to have that many people be interested in what we are doing,” Judge Crone said. “All three of us were trial judges,. We would see people on a regular basis as a pallet court judge. We don’t see that many people very often, so it’s nice to be able to interact or engage with so many people — in particular with young law students with interesting questions.”

Law student Isabella Fazio told 16 News Now she wants to become a trial attorney, and that watching the oral argument was a cool experience.

“I thought it was really cool to not only watch the oral argument, but also it being at my school,” Fazio said. “Obviously, very accessible to everyone, and it was really cool to see the questions the judges would ask the attorneys.”

Appeal on Wheels has done more than 400 traveling arguments. They will be presenting at Mishawaka High School next Tuesday, Oct. 10.

