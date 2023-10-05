Advertise With Us

Appeal on wheels travels to Notre Dame Law School

By Natacha Casal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Law students at the University of Notre Dame were given the opportunity to watch a oral argument presented by Appeals on Wheels Thursday afternoon.

Appeals on Wheels is part of the Court of Appeals of Indiana, which is an award winning civics education outreach program. Real life cases are used and presented just as they would in a Courts Statehouse courtroom. After the hearing students were able to engaged with judges and attorneys and ask questions about their profession.

Judge Terry A. Crone is a Notre Dame alumni and said it was very fulfilling for the amount of students that participated.

“Very gratifying to have that many people be interested in what we are doing. All three of us were trial judges we would see people on a regular basis as a pallet court judge we don’t see that many people very often,” said Judge Crone. “So it’s nice to be able to interact or engage with so many people in particular with young law students with interesting questions.”

Law student Isabella Fazio told 16NewsNow she wants to become a trail attorney, and that watching the oral argument was a cool experience.

“I thought it was really cool to not only watch the oral argument but also it being at my school,” said Fazio. “Obviously very accessible to everyone and it was really cool to see the questions the judges would ask the attorneys.”

Appeal on Wheels has done more than 400 traveling arguments. Next week they will be presenting at Mishawaka Highachool.

