Amiyah Reynolds ready to be back on court again with big sister at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re roughly a month away from college basketball season, which means we’ll soon see the Reynolds sisters from South Bend in Black and Gold.

Both Mila and Amiyah Reynolds announced their commitments to Purdue earlier this year. The sisters won a state title for the Washington Panthers in 2022 before Mila graduated and played a season at Maryland.

When Mila announced her intention to enter the transfer portal, her younger sister Amiyah announced her decommitment from the Terrapins the same day. Now, the sisters are reunited in West Lafayette and preparing for a fiery schedule ahead with the Boilermakers, which includes a game back at home against Notre Dame on Dec. 17.

“I’ve come from a high school that always wanted to play the top guys and the top schools,” Amiyah said. “I love playing competition. I love playing the best schools. It’ll help us get better, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Amiyah is looking forward to starting her college career next to her big sister.

“I’m happy that we’re back together,” Amiyah said. “We had a good run in high school together. We won a state championship together. So, I’m just super excited for us to back on the same court again.”

The Reynolds sisters will join fellow Washington teammate Rashunda Jones in West Lafayette, who was also part of Washington’s state championship team in 2022.

The Boilermakers open the season on Nov. 6 at UCLA. They will tune up with an exhibition against Quincy on Oct. 29.

