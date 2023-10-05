Advertise With Us

3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive

Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested following a police pursuit in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the Strategic Focus Unit was made aware that suspects involved with a crime outside of the city would be traveling through South Bend on Tuesday. As a result, police say they attempted to pull the suspected car over at Lincolnway West and Cushing Street, ultimately leading to a pursuit.

That’s when police say the pursuit ended near Bendix Drive and Sugar Maple Lane. Two suspects, 23-year-old Dennis Lane, and 20-year-old Hannah Blacklidge, were detained. Police say a small child was also located inside the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a home and car in the 3500 block of W. Dunham Street. Police say they recovered three firearms, one of which was reportedly stolen, and drug evidence. 28-year-old Alaynja Pepper was then arrested as a result of the search warrant.

Lane was arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement, theft, and criminal recklessness.

Blacklidge was arrested on the preliminary charges of theft and assisting a criminal.

Pepper was arrested on several preliminary charges, including assisting a criminal and possession of stolen property.

The suspects await formal charging decisions from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

