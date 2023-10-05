3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested following a police pursuit in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the Strategic Focus Unit was made aware that suspects involved with a crime outside of the city would be traveling through South Bend on Tuesday. As a result, police say they attempted to pull the suspected car over at Lincolnway West and Cushing Street, ultimately leading to a pursuit.

That’s when police say the pursuit ended near Bendix Drive and Sugar Maple Lane. Two suspects, 23-year-old Dennis Lane, and 20-year-old Hannah Blacklidge, were detained. Police say a small child was also located inside the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a home and car in the 3500 block of W. Dunham Street. Police say they recovered three firearms, one of which was reportedly stolen, and drug evidence. 28-year-old Alaynja Pepper was then arrested as a result of the search warrant.

Lane was arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement, theft, and criminal recklessness.

Blacklidge was arrested on the preliminary charges of theft and assisting a criminal.

Pepper was arrested on several preliminary charges, including assisting a criminal and possession of stolen property.

The suspects await formal charging decisions from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

