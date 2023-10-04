Wednesday’s Child: Jayden still waiting for a new home

(WNDU) - WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child segments introduce viewers to foster youth available for adoption.

Kids like 13-year-old Jayden are looking for a permanent placement after years of being bounced around in the foster system. We first met Jayden in 2021 when he was 11.

“People should know I’m kind. I’m a good learner. I can be patient,” Jayden said.

Jayden is all of that and so much more. He’s a great kid with a busy schedule.

“I like to play basketball, play video games, play sports, football and basketball,” Jayden said. “I like to go outside. Sometimes I like to play board games.”

He wants to be an NBA star someday but if that doesn’t work out, Jayden would like to be a Phys Ed teacher. It’s his favorite subject in school.

As for his favorite foods?

“I will eat tacos, burritos, like mostly Mexican food,” Jayden said.

Jayden wants to connect with a new family for good reasons.

“To keep me safe. To be fair,” Jayden said. “To stay there. Be kind and do good things.”

He’s ready to find a permanent home after spending years in the foster system. Jayden has been in foster care for 9 years now.

So, what will it feel like when he finds his forever family?

“Good. Hopeful. Good staying there,” Jayden said.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

ICYMI: Tricia talked more about Jayden’s journey in foster care on Facebook Live. You can rewatch it in the video below!

