Advertise With Us

Wednesday’s Child: Jayden still waiting for a new home

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child segments introduce viewers to foster youth available for adoption.

Kids like 13-year-old Jayden are looking for a permanent placement after years of being bounced around in the foster system. We first met Jayden in 2021 when he was 11.

“People should know I’m kind. I’m a good learner. I can be patient,” Jayden said.

Jayden is all of that and so much more. He’s a great kid with a busy schedule.

“I like to play basketball, play video games, play sports, football and basketball,” Jayden said. “I like to go outside. Sometimes I like to play board games.”

He wants to be an NBA star someday but if that doesn’t work out, Jayden would like to be a Phys Ed teacher. It’s his favorite subject in school.

As for his favorite foods?

“I will eat tacos, burritos, like mostly Mexican food,” Jayden said.

Jayden wants to connect with a new family for good reasons.

“To keep me safe. To be fair,” Jayden said. “To stay there. Be kind and do good things.”

He’s ready to find a permanent home after spending years in the foster system. Jayden has been in foster care for 9 years now.

So, what will it feel like when he finds his forever family?

“Good. Hopeful. Good staying there,” Jayden said.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

ICYMI: Tricia talked more about Jayden’s journey in foster care on Facebook Live. You can rewatch it in the video below!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Miranda Eggleston
Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene
Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Police officer at Concord schools fired over unwanted communications with former student
Braxton Bird
Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer appears in court for trial

Latest News

Billboards honor Hispanic American leaders in South Bend
Group fitness classes available at YMCA of Greater Michiana
Celebrating National Taco Day with Franky’s Tacos!
Catch ‘Harry Potter’ this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center