South Bend Civic Theater showcasing local artists in new exhibition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre is known for bringing a different type of culture to the community with its live performances.

And the theatre is doing something different this month, showcasing the work of eight local artists spread all throughout the building.

Four of the artists are with Taylor Street Art Studios, each having their own creative styles from paintings to photography!

Showing different forms of art, especially from local artists is something the civic theater is always pushing for.

“There are so many talented people in this community, and we want to make sure that we are welcoming space to all of them,” said Aaron Nichols, executive director of the South Bend Civic Theater. “Whether you’re a dancer or a painter, or whatever you’re into. And so, these art exhibits are just one example of the ways we want to highlight the local artists in this community. We like to be hyper local, everybody in this exhibit is from South Bend and we hope to keep that going year after year.”

Art is all about capturing the moment and one of the artists, Monica Brazier, is doing just that, capturing some of the happiest moments in a women’s life.

She has found her doing that niche hosting photoshoots of women during maternity, boosting the confidence of some women at a time when it can be low.

“I’m able to work with women at a time when they’re not feeling so secure about their bodies,” said Monic Brazier, a local artist with Taylor Street Art Studios. “And through a photo shoot I’m able to help make them feel good about themselves, and just bring their confidence back.”

Another artist from Taylor Street Art is using his sons’ imagination as inspiration for the work in this exhibition.

Mark Welch created many of his pieces with the help of his son Dylan, using his sons Lego builds and sketches as the centerfold for his art. Something he believes all people were capable of at some point in their lives.

“All children have this capacity,” said Welch, “Every kid can dance, every kid can sing, every kid can act, every kid can draw, until our egos get in the way, and we forget. So, seeing all his work and seeing the depth of his creativity I just wanted to bring that out.”

The South Bend Civic Theatre hosts artists events of all kinds, you can find more information here.

