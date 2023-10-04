Sewer connection failure attributed to ethanol spill in South Bend, report says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like plumbing problems are to blame for an ethanol spill in South Bend last August.

New information sheds new light on the cause of the incident.

The source of the spill appears to be a broken underground line—a failed stormwater sewer connection that had previously been separated and abandoned at the South Bend ethanol plant.

Reports indicate that bricks were found in the connection indicating that the previously built plug had failed.

Reports also refer to the repair of a second sewer connection where bricks appeared to be compromised although reference is also made to the plant itself experiencing “operational leaks” into the sewer.

The plant owner, South Bend Ethanol had a 3,000-gallon vacuum truck on site the day of the spill and for a couple of days following. The company claims an estimated 120,000 gallons of fluid was pumped out to minimize any potential damage.

South Bend Ethanol’s cleanup plans also include the treatment of blue-green algae in the sewer and city ponds.

The water eventually heads to the Dixon Ditch where it is used for crop irrigation by some St. Joseph County farmers who have expressed concerns of their own.

The new information deals only with the spill as it relates to the city of South Bend.

Numerous documents were recently shared with some local elected officials. One of them shared those reports with 16 News Now.

