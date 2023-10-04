Advertise With Us

Riley patients enjoy spooky experience at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

(Riley Children's Hospital)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - What’s good in Indiana?

Patients at Riley Children’s Hospital and their families celebrated the spooky season with a spooky good time on Tuesday afternoon.

Riley kids and families experienced some Halloween fun at the Children’s Museum Haunted House. Those undergoing outpatient treatment enjoyed some fun, and a bit scary, time.

And for those not able to go in person, Riley kids could experience a “Robot Broadcast” on the hospital’s closed-circuit TV, meaning no patient missed out on the fun!

