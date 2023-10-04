Pyrotechnics to be tested Wednesday at Tiscornia Beach

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you live in St. Joseph and hear loud sounds coming from Tiscornia Beach on Wednesday afternoon, you need not be alarmed.

A group called “Lest We Forget” will be practicing a pyrotechnics performance from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s practice for a reenactment for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion which will happen on June 22, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28 (Note: These mugshots are from previous bookings at...

2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit identified Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28, as the suspects in a video of the altercation that went viral last month.

News

Pyrotechnics to be tested Wednesday at Tiscornia Beach

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Local artists have work on display all month long at the South Bend Civic Theatre.

South Bend Civic Theater showcasing local artists in new exhibition

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Eight local artists are having their work showcased all month long at the South Bend Civic Theatre. Each having their own unique styles and inspirations for their pieces on display.

News

Local artist uses sons' imagination as inspiration for new exhibit

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Capturing the moment at the South Bend Civic Theater

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Bend Civic Theater showcasing local artists in new exhibition

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Autumn cold front moves in Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain chances increase Thursday through Saturday

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Riley patients enjoy spooky experience

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

South Bend opening applications for human rights scholarship

Updated: 13 hours ago