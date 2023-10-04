Pyrotechnics to be tested Wednesday at Tiscornia Beach

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you live in St. Joseph and hear loud sounds coming from Tiscornia Beach on Wednesday afternoon, you need not be alarmed.

A group called “Lest We Forget” will be practicing a pyrotechnics performance from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s practice for a reenactment for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion which will happen on June 22, 2024.

