Notre Dame announces development of 2 new residence halls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some upgrades are on the way for undergrads at Notre Dame.

The university announced its plan to add two new residence halls. It will replace the Pangborn and Fisher halls, which will be demolished, and bring 445 new beds to students.

This comes after they announced a six-semester residency requirement. Students will enjoy a variety of different rooms, community spaces for studying kitchens, laundry space, a fitness area, a chapel, and even a basement for storage!

The buildings are expected to be ready for move-in by fall 2026.

