Advertise With Us

Notre Dame announces development of 2 new residence halls

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some upgrades are on the way for undergrads at Notre Dame.

The university announced its plan to add two new residence halls. It will replace the Pangborn and Fisher halls, which will be demolished, and bring 445 new beds to students.

This comes after they announced a six-semester residency requirement. Students will enjoy a variety of different rooms, community spaces for studying kitchens, laundry space, a fitness area, a chapel, and even a basement for storage!

The buildings are expected to be ready for move-in by fall 2026.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Miranda Eggleston
Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene
Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Police officer at Concord schools fired over unwanted communications with former student
Braxton Bird
Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer appears in court for trial

Latest News

Notre Dame announces development of 2 new residence halls
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain on Thursday; Cold air this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Mishawaka man sentenced to 60 years after fatal shooting over wallet dispute