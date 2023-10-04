Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified a man who died after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday night in Mishawaka.

Police say the crashed happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Milburn Boulevard and Ironwood Drive.

Investigators say the 33-year-old motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Alan McCall of Mishawaka, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried passing a minivan. The motorcycle clipped the van’s right side and landed in the middle of the road.

A woman tried giving McCall CPR but was unable to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 55-year-old South Bend man, was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

