Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified a man who died after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday night in Mishawaka.

Police say the crashed happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Milburn Boulevard and Ironwood Drive.

Investigators say the 33-year-old motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Alan McCall of Mishawaka, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he tried passing a minivan. The motorcycle clipped the van’s right side and landed in the middle of the road.

A woman tried giving McCall CPR but was unable to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 55-year-old South Bend man, was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

