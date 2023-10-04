Mishawaka man sentenced to 60 years for fatal shooting over wallet dispute

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after shooting and killing another man last year.

Mikail Martinez, 24, was convicted by a jury for murder, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, and felony firearm enhancement back in August after fatally shooting Lawrence Witzke in the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue on Nov. 11, 2022.

According to court documents, Martinez ran into a friend on the night of the murder, later identified as Witzke’s roommate, at a bar. Martinez left his wallet at the bar, and the roommate kept it and texted Martinez his address so he could pick it up later.

When Martinez arrived at the home on Vassar Avenue to retrieve his wallet, he noticed the credit cards were missing. Witzke’s roommate checked his car for the cards and found them there, and that’s when Martinez reportedly hit him over the head, knocking him down and disorienting him.

Witzke then reportedly helped his roommate back to the porch and told Martinez to leave, but Martinez refused and struck the man again with a metal object.

After repeated attempts to tell Martinez to leave, Martinez pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking Witzke.

In addition to the initial sentencing, Martinez was found guilty of a firearm sentencing enhancement and ordered a further sentence of 10 years to be served consecutively with his murder charge.

