Michiana residents frustrated by lack of common ground on Capitol Hill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes it’s hard to figure out how the happenings on Capitol Hill impact us here in Michiana.

Right now, there isn’t anybody setting the agenda for the U.S. House of Representatives. This obviously makes getting anything done difficult.

It also raises the question: how do you feel about that?

Daniel Degraphenreed has had it. Saddled with student loans and struggling to make ends meet, he views congressional gridlock as dumb.

“I don’t think that right now we have people who are truly going to represent us,” he said.

Bottom line, Daniel would like our representatives to put aside partisanship.

“So, I don’t think that either party right now is thinking about the people,” he said. “It’s always going to come back to the people because we live in a democracy.”

John Monczunski is bothered by what he views as a small, powerful group of extremists.

“I’m really disturbed that a small group of people in the House of Representatives are essentially able to hold the whole country hostage just because they have certain issues, and they’re not representing the will of the entire country it seems to me,” he said.

You could argue John watches Congress closer than a lot of us do, but his frustration isn’t something rare on the streets of South Bend. Political intolerance enrages April Vaccaro

“We’re not Republican. We’re not Democratic. We need to be one, and it shouldn’t be per party. It should be one nation,” she said. “There should be common ground, and we should be able to work together as one.”

And in a country where that search for common ground is stubbornly elusive, it would seem many here believe the political system is broken and that it fails to represent them.

A young mother named Jessica Voss is more than a little disenchanted by political figures who are unable and unwilling to find common ground.

“My grocery bill right now could easily be $300 a week. How can anybody afford that on a wage?” she asked. “I’m currently making $19 an hour at my first job. So, in order to afford a $300 a week grocery bill, I have to work a second job, which means when am I ever going to have time to cook? Or spend time with that family I’m trying to feed?”

Next month, I may find myself asking more of the same questions.

Congress was able to narrowly avoid a government shutdown with a last-minute deal signed by President Biden before the midnight deadline Sunday morning. But Congress will have to reach a deal to fund the government in November.

