Major changes coming to Angela Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Significant changes are coming to Angela Boulevard with safety in mind.

The four-lane thoroughfare will be narrowed to two lanes to help slow traffic with the goal of increasing driver and pedestrian safety.

The stretch of Angela Boulevard near Eddy Street Commons sees a daily average of over 14,000 drivers, but city officials say this planned construction shouldn’t impact traffic flow.

“We’re doing a road diet to help slow traffic down a little bit and make it much more pedestrian and bike-friendly,” said Eric Horvath, Public Works Director for South Bend. “Two lanes will handle that with no problem at all.”

Between Notre Dame Avenue and Twyckenham Drive, the city plans to stripe the outer right lane to limit traffic to one lane each way while allowing two lanes for gamedays.

“What we’re trying to do is make it such that we can design this road to handle the traffic it should normally on an everyday occasion, but then also make it so we can handle that swell of traffic during those events,” Horvath said.

They also plan on adding a stop light at Angela Boulevard and Joyce Drive and bumping out the curbs along this stretch to shorten the distance pedestrians travel to cross the road.

“But it also visually kind of chokes down the lane, so then people approach it slower,” Horvath said. “When it is wide open, people tend to travel much faster because it feels more like a highway, and the more you can narrow that feeling down, the slower people will go, and the safer it will be.”

The $3.5 million project will also add a multipurpose path to the north side of Angela Blvd. between State Road 933 and Notre Dame Avenue to connect the campus with the Coal Line Trail.

Some people who spoke with us say the project will make South Bend streets a little safer.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Adam Kratt, a safety specialist with Notre Dame’s Dept. of Risk Management. “There are so many people that cross the road here, and the traffic can be alarmingly fast, and oftentimes, it feels like the drivers aren’t always paying attention. I think the wider lanes do kind of encourage, you know, I can have a lead foot sometimes; it encourages people to go faster than they should.”

Others say this will only make traffic worse.

“As a pedestrian, I never really felt unsafe here crossing the streets every day walking to class, and as a driver, I sit in the traffic, not only on game days but at these lights,” said Notre Dame Student Alexa Rizika. “They are always backed up, especially going on Eddy Street, and so I think it will be really rough to have it closed down to one lane.

The project is set to begin next year while the students are away for summer and is planned to be completed before the start of Notre Dame football season.

To help alleviate traffic around town, the city plans on finishing the LaSalle Streetscape by November and says Douglas Road construction will soon be completed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.