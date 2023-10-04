Group fitness classes available at YMCA of Greater Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Wellness Wednesday, which means it’s time to move!

That’s why Karin Lanning, a group fitness instructor and personal trainer from the YMCA of Greater Michiana, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon!

During her conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short, Lanning highlighted the wide range of group fitness classes that are offered at the Y, including its tone class — which combines blocks of strength, cardio, and core training into one complete and convenient workout.

Lanning showed Lauren and Josh a couple of moves from the tone class during her visit to The WNDU Studios. To check them out for yourself, watch the video above!

For more information on group fitness classes at the Y, click here!

