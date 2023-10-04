Fundraiser launched for $8M youth sports complex in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A fundraiser is underway to bring a new youth sports facility to St. Joseph Township.

The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation was approved to build the complex by the St. Joseph Township board last year.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the board approved a resolution recognizing the foundation as a nonprofit organization for the purpose of obtaining a raffle license this week. The complex is to be built on a 40-acre site at the corner of Maiden Lane and Hollywood Road.

The plans call for the complex to include football, baseball, and softball fields, as well as a park, a splash pad, a walking trail, a concession stand and pavilion. The foundation says it has raised $2 million for the first phase of construction.

The foundation will be hosting a fundraising event at North Pier Brewing Company on Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. The event will feature a cornhole tournament with a $50 entry fee and a $500 prize.

The foundation will also be hosting a tailgate party for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game at 4 p.m., at North Pier. Tickets are $40 per person or $60 for two people and include appetizers and one drink ticket.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event and through the foundation’s Facebook page.

