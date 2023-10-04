First Alert Forecast: Autumn cold front moves in Thursday

WEDNESDAY: One last day of the 80s with stronger wind gusts ahead. Slight chance of a shower late in the day. High near 85F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered T-showers. Rainfall amounts will total 0.25 to 0.75″. High 72F. Low 52F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 62F. Low 46F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills by Saturday morning will make it feel like the mid & upper 30s across Michiana. Scattered lake effect rain showers will be around Saturday and Sudnay. Highs will stay in the 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

