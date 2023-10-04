Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Autumn cold front moves in Thursday

Rain chances increase Thursday through Saturday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: One last day of the 80s with stronger wind gusts ahead. Slight chance of a shower late in the day. High near 85F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered T-showers. Rainfall amounts will total 0.25 to 0.75″. High 72F. Low 52F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 62F. Low 46F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills by Saturday morning will make it feel like the mid & upper 30s across Michiana. Scattered lake effect rain showers will be around Saturday and Sudnay. Highs will stay in the 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Eggleston
Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene
The scene of the crash.
FACT investigating after Mishawaka motorcyclist killed in crash
Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Police officer at Concord schools fired over unwanted communications with former student
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Riley patients enjoy spooky experience
South Bend opening applications for human rights scholarship
Catch 'Harry Potter' this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center
St. Joseph County Health Dept. offering COVID, RSV vaccines