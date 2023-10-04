FACT investigating after crash in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fatal Alcohol and Crash Team is investigating after a crash in Mishawaka.

Police responded to the intersection of Milburn Boulevard and Ironwood Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. Our reporter on the scene says the crash appears to be fatal.

There is no word yet on what might have caused the crash or the identities of those involved.

