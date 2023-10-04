Advertise With Us

FACT investigating after crash in Mishawaka

The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fatal Alcohol and Crash Team is investigating after a crash in Mishawaka.

Police responded to the intersection of Milburn Boulevard and Ironwood Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle around 8:30 p.m. Our reporter on the scene says the crash appears to be fatal.

There is no word yet on what might have caused the crash or the identities of those involved.

16 News Now is waiting to hear from FACT officials at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Miranda Eggleston
Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A picture of Parks.
15-year-old girl returns home safe in Mishawaka
Dowagiac city leaders providing free filters after heightened lead levels found in drinking water

Latest News

Braxton Bird
Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer appears in court for trial
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery speaks at Holy Cross College in South...
Higher education commissioner speaks at Holy Cross on importance of pursuing college
Higher education commissioner speaks at Holy Cross on importance of pursuing college
Rise in suicidal thoughts among teenage girls in US, CDC says
Rise in suicidal thoughts among teenage girls in US, CDC says