Celebrating National Taco Day with Franky’s Tacos!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday is National Taco Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Franky’s Tacos brought its food truck to the parking lot here at The WNDU Studios!

The owner of Franky’s Tacos, Francisco Macias, spoke with Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, and Martin Lowrimore about starting the restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impressive growth since.

Macias also showed Lauren, Josh, and Martin the secret to a great taco by taking them inside the truck! You can find out for yourself by watching the video above!

Franky’s Taco’s is located at 2720 E. Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend. For more information and a look at the full menu, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

