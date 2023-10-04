Catch ‘Harry Potter’ this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to get those wands ready, Michiana!
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a Harry Potter film concert series at the Morris this weekend. The screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m.
The concert will have the orchestra perform live alongside the movie. Those interested will be able to relive through the magic of the estimated $25 billion dollar franchise on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ score live.
Single tickets are still available, simply click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.